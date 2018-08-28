Cases filed against three for allegedly running a fake job racket

crime

Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police registered cases against three persons for allegedly running a fake job racket in the Kashmir valley here, an official said today. The accused were identified as Mahmood Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Ram Lakhan, all from New Delhi.

"Crime Branch received a communication from Cyber Crime Cell, Kashmir, according to which complainants from various districts of Kashmir were swindled of huge sums of money with the promise of a job in Airport Authority of India," an official spokesman said.

During the Cyber Crime Cell's preliminary verification, it was found that the complainants had deposited Rs 5.88 lakh in four accounts of State Bank of India in various branches in Delhi and Noida. "After obtaining money from the complainants, neither jobs have been provided nor the money returned. The hard-earned money of the complainants was grabbed in a fraudulent and dishonest manner,¿ the spokesman said.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, he said the fraudsters collected information of the candidates through an online consultancy job website or through advertisements. They would call or e-mail the candidates regarding their selection in various Indian and multi-national companies and then asked to deposit huge sums, he added.

