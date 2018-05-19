Cash-filled handbags seized in raids on ex-Malaysia PM's home

Amar Singh, head of the Malaysian police commercial crime investigation unit, told media at one of the raid sites that the value of what was seized was impossible to immediately estimate due to its sheer volume



The seized items included Hermes, Birkin and Louis Vuitton handbags. Pic/AFP

Malaysian police seized a huge haul of designer handbags, many of them stuffed with cash and jewellery, in searches of homes and offices linked to scandal-tainted ex-premier Najib Razak, local media reports said yesterday.

Amar Singh, head of the Malaysian police commercial crime investigation unit, told media at one of the raid sites that the value of what was seized was impossible to immediately estimate due to its sheer volume.

"Our personnel checked these bags and discovered various currencies including Malaysian ringgit, US dollars, watches and jewellery in 72 bags," he said.

