Cat brought from Gulf detained at Kochi airport

A pet cat brought from a Gulf country was detained at the International Airport in Kochi as it was not the recommended route for it to travel, a top Customs official said here on Sunday





A pet cat brought from a Gulf country was detained at the International Airport in Kochi as it was not the recommended route for it to travel, a top Customs official said here on Sunday. An Indian couple travelling from Jeddah on March 2 on Saudia Airlines had brought the cat along with them. The animal was seized and detained by the Customs sleuths as it was not a recognised route for importing the pets, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar told PTI here.



The official said Saudia Airlines was asked to send the cat back to Jeddah as the couple had not carried documents necessary for bringing a pet to India. "Import of pets is only allowed after production of required health certificate from the country of origin and examination by our animal quarantine office," he said.

Besides, Kochi International Airport is not a route for bringing pets as it does not have a quarantine facility, the official said. "Import of pets is allowed only at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad Airports which have animal quarantine facility," Kumar said.



The seizure was subject to adjudication, payment of fine and penalty, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever