Cathedral & John Connon beat St Mary's ICSE to enter final

football

St Mary's goalkeeper Aliqyaan Sulyanali rushed out to cut off the threat, but missed the ball and Cathedral striker Ayaan Mahajan swooped in on the opportunity, before slotting home to score the lone goal

Cathedral's Ayaan Mahajan, who netted the winner, at Azad Maidan. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) from a snap move scored a goal midway through the first half to wrest the advantage and then defended hard to stave off a fightback from St Mary's ICSE for a 1-0 win in a well-contested semi-final of the MSSA-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 knockout inter-school football tourney, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

St Mary's were better organised and started in attacking fashion but against the run of play, Cathedral rocked the opponents' citadel to take the lead. From a swift couter, skipper Gaurav Gaggar punted the ball forward to Kabir Chawla, who raced down the right flank and chipped into the rival box. St Mary's goalkeeper Aliqyaan Sulyanali rushed out to cut off the threat, but missed the ball and Cathedral striker Ayaan Mahajan swooped in on the opportunity, before slotting home to score the lone goal.

