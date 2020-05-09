Search

Caught on Camera: Monkey enters ATM, fiddles with machine

Updated: May 09, 2020, 11:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video has amused netizens so much it is being described as 'monkey heist'

This picture has been used for representational purposes
When the Delhi Police learn of a heist at a State Bank of India ATM, they did not realise that they would find their lead from an unusual culprit. The police was taken by surprise to know that a monkey broke into the ATM while checking the CCTV footage of the kiosk that has gone viral on social media. Some netizens have described the incident as ‘monkey heist’.

In the footage, shared on Twitter by ANI, the monkey is seen entering the ATM and fiddling with the machines. The monkey then tries to pull the panel in the front of the machine after which he tumbles down the floor. The video ends abruptly when the monkey rushes towards the door.

The date on the CCTV footage shows that it was captured on May 6. It was shared on Twitter by ANI on the same day  in which it was known that the ATM kiosk was located at the South Avenue area in Delhi. The video has amused the netizens as it garnered more than 45,000 views with over 1,100 likes and was retweeted 269 times along with many amusing comments.

