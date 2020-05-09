Caught on Camera: Monkey enters ATM, fiddles with machine

When the Delhi Police learn of a heist at a State Bank of India ATM, they did not realise that they would find their lead from an unusual culprit. The police was taken by surprise to know that a monkey broke into the ATM while checking the CCTV footage of the kiosk that has gone viral on social media. Some netizens have described the incident as ‘monkey heist’.

In the footage, shared on Twitter by ANI, the monkey is seen entering the ATM and fiddling with the machines. The monkey then tries to pull the panel in the front of the machine after which he tumbles down the floor. The video ends abruptly when the monkey rushes towards the door.

#WATCH A monkey damages an ATM of State Bank of India in South Avenue area of Delhi. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/pZunh3h7Sy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

The date on the CCTV footage shows that it was captured on May 6. It was shared on Twitter by ANI on the same day in which it was known that the ATM kiosk was located at the South Avenue area in Delhi. The video has amused the netizens as it garnered more than 45,000 views with over 1,100 likes and was retweeted 269 times along with many amusing comments.

Good concept for money heist season 5 — rajdeep singh (@FirstAD_) May 6, 2020

First he tries to kidnap a girl, then hit a boy with bike and now looting ATMs... This monkey is going to places ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¦ÂðÂ¦Â — Broken XBox (@_Spacker) May 6, 2020

Trying to get cash without card! — HarshitâÂ®Gupta (@YourHarshit) May 6, 2020

Monkey-heistðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — K A S H I (@terikahkelunga) May 6, 2020

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news