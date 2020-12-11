Caught on camera: RPF constable rescues woman commuter who fell on tracks at Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai

An alert Railway Police Force (RPF) constable rescued a woman commuter who fell on the tracks at Sandhurst Railway station in Mumbai. According to RPF officials, the incident took place on Thursday at around 7.40 pm.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescues woman commuter who felt dizzy while standing on the platform and fell on the tracks at #SandhurstRoad station in #Mumbai#MumbaiNews #RailwayProtectionForce #MiddayNews pic.twitter.com/s1oMJvR3up — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 11, 2020

The woman identified as 23-year-old Aneesha Shaikh felt dizzy while she was standing on platform no. 2 and fell on the tracks. Constable Shyam Surat attached to Byculla's RPF post, who was on duty on the platform, jumped on the railway track and picked up Shaikh.

Surat rescued the woman before a train arrived on the railway tracks. The Central Railway officials and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal appreciated the constable's alertness and timely intervention.

The video of the incident was posted on the divisional railway manager's Twitter handle. "For the safety of the passengers, our RPF personnel continues to perform their duty day and night," Goyal tweeted.

