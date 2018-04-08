Cauvery Row: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan observe silent protest with several notable actors

The Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Distributors' Association had announced that the silent protest would be held here in Valluvar Kottam area.

Top actors of Tamil film industry joined the ongoing state-wide protest demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre. Superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vijay, among other notable actors and film personalities participated in a silent protest in Chennai on Sunday.

The Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Distributors' Association had announced that the silent protest would be held here in Valluvar Kottam area on Sunday.

Top actors, including SIAA president and actor Nasser, Film Producers' Council president and actor Vishal, actors Dhanush and Sathyaraj, directors Shankar and Vikraman and actor-director S A Chandrasekar also participated in the protest. The silent protest was also for demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, against which the locals have been staging agitations, citing health reasons.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests over the CMB issue, with ruling AIADMK staging a hunger strike, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on April 3, condemning the Centre for not setting it up .

The DMK-led opposition parties' state-wide bandh, demanding the early establishment of the CMB to ensure water for farmers as per the Supreme Court order, was held on April 5. In its February 16 judgement, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.

The apex court granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award. Following the verdict, Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up the CWMB and CWRC to ensure it received its due share of water from the inter-state river. The six-week period ended on March 29.

(With inputs from PTI)

