Cavallari: Splitting from NFL star Cutler, the hardest decision I've taken

American television personality Kristin Cavallari recalled how she and National Football League star Jay Cutler tried really hard for years to make their relationship work before they decided to split.

According to Female First, Cavallari announced that she is ending her seven-year marriage with Cutler this April. "It didn't happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made...I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," said Cavallari.



Jay Cutler

Cavallari has three kids — Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four — with Cutler.

