CBI arrests IT officer for taking Rs 14 lakh bribe

H.R. Nagesh was held red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant for himself and another IT officer to settle an issue pertaining to an IT survey

The CBI on Thursday said it has arrested an Income Tax officer for taking a bribe of Rs 14 lakh here.



H.R. Nagesh was held red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant for himself and another IT officer to settle an issue pertaining to an IT survey.



A case has been registered against the two IT officers. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and Rs 1.35 crore and many incriminating documents were found, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

In another incident, a police head constable has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 80,000 as bribe from a theft case accused. The accused, Ramdas Misal (46), posted at the Ulhasnagar crime unit, demanded Rs 1.35 lakh from the theft case accused, saying if the money was paid, he would not be arrested, the ACB said in a release.

The aggrieved man lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of ACB which laid a trap and caught the policeman while he was taking Rs 80,000 as the first installment of the bribe in his car in Ulhasnagar town here on Tuesday evening, it said.

The policeman was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.

With inputs from IANS

