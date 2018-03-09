CBI challenges acquittal of Talwars in Supreme Court

The CBI on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj

The move by the agency came months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the top court against the Allahabad HC verdict of October 12 last year acquitting the couple. The CBI filed an appeal challenging the HC order acquitting the Talwar couple, CBI's spokesperson said.

The HC had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of evidence on record. A CBI court at Ghaziabad had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in the case.

