CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande and Shweta Singh Kirti hail Supreme Court's order

On Wednesday, August 19, the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai. Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Hailing the decision delivered by the Supreme Court, Ankita Lokhande and Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to their social media accounts and expressed their happiness. Talking about Kirti first, she posted a series of tweets to thank god for answering the prayers of all the people.

Her first tweet was- "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver." (sic)

In her next tweet, she thanked God for answering her prayers and stated this is the first step towards truth. Have a look at her tweet right here:

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

And lastly, she congratulated her extended family by tweeting- "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI." (sic)

Shweta had been asking and waiting for justice of her late brother. Shweta had earlier asked The Supreme Court to fast-track the proceedings and provide an early decision. On Tuesday, August 18, Shweta tweeted about the same on the micro-blogging site.

She tweeted, "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR." (sic)

Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram account and shared a picture that reflected how they were closer to justice. Have a look at her post right here:

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

