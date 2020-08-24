CBI recreates scene at Sushant Singh Rajput's home, grills witnesses

CBI Officers investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case recreated the crime scene at the actor's rented residence in Bandra on Saturday in the presence of forensic experts. Prime witnesses — flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and house help Dipesh Sawant — who were in the house the day Sushant died were also present for the exercise.

Sources said that the CBI is not completely satisfied with their statements. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of officers is silent on the possibility of foul play.



Sunday was Day 3 of the investigation and the CBI's second visit to the flat lasted over six hours. Neeraj was questioned for the third consecutive day, while Pithani and Sawant were quizzed for the second time before being taken for the reconstruction.

The recreation has been video-recorded for further analysis by senior forensic experts. "The investigation is at a very initial stage we cannot comment," an officer said.

The sequence of events

The SIT first went through the statements the key witnessed had given to Mumbai police and decided on their own questions. Then the three were taken to Mount Blanc building in Bandra and questioned about the sequence of events on June 13 and 14.

Among the three, Singh is an even more important witness because he gave Sushant a glass of pomegranate juice on the morning of June 14. After that Sushant went inside his room and did not emerge.

Pithani was the one who called a key maker to open the door and the first to see the actor hanging from the ceiling fan. According to Mumbai police sources, before calling the key maker, Pithani had called Mitu Singh to inform her about Sushant not opening the door and had taken her permission to call a key maker and get the lock broken.



"All key witnesses who were present inside panicked and did not take any pictures of the body hanging from the ceiling fan. After opening the door, Pithani called Sushant's sister and informed her about the incident while she was already on her way to Bandra," a senior officer told mid-day.

While on her way to Bandra, Mitu called their relative IPS officer OP Singh. "Singh immediately called Pithani, asked him to get the body down and try to revive him. Pithani got a knife from the kitchen, cut the kurta from the middle, brought the body down on the bed and an ambulance was called," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's commissioner of police was informed by Singh. The zonal deputy commissioner of police was sent to the spot and then a team from Bandra police visited.

Survey of entry, exit points

The CBI team is looking into every aspect of the case, including murder. They also consulted the local CBI officers and checked every nook and corner of the building, including the terrace, to check for the possibility of entering and leaving without getting captured by the CCTV camera. After the recreation, the landlord of the flat was also summoned.

An officer from the team visited Cooper hospital before the recreation. According to sources, the experts who conducted the forensic examination in June could be questioned if the forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), asked for a second opinion by CBI, finds any loopholes in the autopsy. Questions are being raised about the autopsy report as the time of death has not been mentioned, which is unusual.

