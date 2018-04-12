CBI retrives 81 antiques after busting smuggling racket in Delhi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday busted a antique smuggling racket and recovered 81 artifacts dating back to several hundred years, from a residence in east Delhi



Representational picture

The CBI on Wednesday busted a smuggling racket and recovered 81 antiques that were allegedly several hundreds of years old. The raid took place at a resicence in Delhi. As per an official statement, the main accused in the case is Subodh Dalal, a businessman who has been detained for questioning.

During their search, the CBI found that out of 81 artifacts, 34 were found to be unregistered and 47 of them are suspected to have fake documentation. An investigation is underway to find out whether the artifacts were stolen from religious places or excavation sites.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)