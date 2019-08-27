CBI to cross-examine TMC MP K D Singh in Narada sting operation

national

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed so far in the Narada case

Central Bureau of Investigation. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it will cross-examine Trinamool Congress MP K.D. Singh, Narada News Managing Director Mathew Samuel and a third person in connection with the Narada sting operation, reports news agency IANS. A CBI source who is related to the investigation told the news agency that the CBI has asked Singh to depose on Wednesday for cross-examination.

The source also said that Singh did not appear before the CBI on July 29 citing personal reasons. On the other hand, the 'whistleblower' in the case, Narada News Managing Director Mathew Samuel was confronted by the CBI along with Singh's personal secretary.

Back in 2016, Samuel, who was the Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal had broadcast a sting video just before the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the video, a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including MPs and Ministers were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money trail in the case. Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed so far in the Narada case. Earlier on June 2, the ED had issued summons to Shreya Pandey, daughter of state Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey, and estranged wife of former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Ratna Chatterjee, for questioning in the case.

Chatterjee joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this month.

With inputs from IANS

