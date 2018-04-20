CBSE agrees to grant 2 marks for typo error in Class 10th English paper

The CBSE made this announcement after several teachers and students approached the board to compensate for the error in the English paper held on March 12 in the comprehension passage section

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that they will grant two extra marks to class Xth students due to a typing error in an English question paper. The announcement came after several teachers and students complained to the board about the error in the March 12th English comprehension section of the paper. The students and teachers asked them to compensate students for the error.

There was a misprint or typo error in the third question of Passage 2 of Section A in CBSE Class 10th English examination. The Class X and XII board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 25. CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th Results 2018 in the last week of May.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

