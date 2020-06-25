CBSE cancels pending class 10, 12 exams, informs Supreme Court

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the remaining exams of class 10th and 12th that were to be held from July 1 - July 15 have been cancelled. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the apex court that class 12th students will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conductive.

The class 12th students will be given the option to appear in exams or take assessment based on the past three exams, the SC was informed.

During the hearing, the ICSE also agreed to cancel the Board examination for class 10th and 12th. However, it did not give any option for students to give exams later.

The bench noted that the issue about the beginning of the academic year will have to be clarified, as the academic year would begin in September if exams are conducted in August.

On Tuesday, the CBSE had informed the apex court that discussions on the issue were at an advanced stage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had contended before a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna that both CBSE and the Centre understand the students' anxiety in connection with examination schedule.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the CBSE to consider scrapping the board exams, that was supposed to be held in March but was postponed to July 1 following the Coronavirus outbreak. The apex court had given this suggestion to the CBSE on behalf of the parents of the students appearing for the board exams this year.

The parents had moved the top court, arguing that the decision on the schedule of exams in July demonstrated the extent of CBSE's discriminatory and arbitrary conduct in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examinations.



The parents cited that as per AIIMS, the COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak in July.

The petitioners had urged the apex court to direct the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of examination already conducted along with an average of internal assessment marks in the remaining subjects/papers, and also stay the decision to recommence the examinations from July 1.

