CBSE class 10th exam results 2020: Results to be out today at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results soon on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

Key in your credentials and login

The result will be displayed on the screen

Around 18 lakh Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examinations. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall.

On Tuesday, the Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe.”

The CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on the basis of the new assessment scheme. "For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," the board has said.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects.

