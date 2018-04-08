CBSE paper leak: Three staff members of Himachal Pradesh school held

A handwritten copy of the economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on March 26



Three people were arrested on April 1 over the leaks. Pic/PTI

Three staff members of a Himachal Pradesh-based school were arrested by the Delhi police. The arrests were made in connection with the CBSE's Std XII economics paper leak.

Centre superintendent Rakesh, Clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, a senior Delhi Police officer said. The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

A handwritten copy of the economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on March 26. On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25. The Delhi Police have lodged two cases over the CBSE question paper leak.

