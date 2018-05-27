CBSE Std XII Result 2018: Girls outshine boys again

Noida girl tops examination with 99.8 per cent marks with Thiruvananthapuram emerging as best performing region



Overall pass percentage was 83.01% as against last year's 82.02%

Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Std XII results announced yesterday with Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topping the examination this year.

The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.

Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent against boys' 78.99 per cent, officials at the CBSE headquarters said here. Meghna Srivastava topped the CBSE Std XII examination getting 99.8%. She secured 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Step By Step School, Noida, and is from the Humanities stream. She scored 99 in English, while in other subjects, she scored 100.



Meghna Srivastava, CBSE Std

The second position was bagged by another girl, Anoushka Chand, from a school in Ghaziabad. She got 498 marks out of 500. The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, the officials said.

The best performing region was Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32 per cent. Chennai region's pass percentage was second best at 93.87 per cent. Delhi was at the third spot with 89 per cent.

The topper among the differently abled students category was Vijay Ganesh from Palakkad, Kerala, securing 98.4 per cent. Pooja Kumari, from Dehradun, stood second with 97.8 per cent. Number of candidates placed in compartment was 91,818. As many as 110 cases of students resorting to unfair means were reported during the exams this year.