CCD outlets reopen in Karnataka after two-day shut down
The customers were happy on hearing the news of the reopening of the CCD outlets
CCD outlets which had shut down across Karnataka on July 30 and 31 in memory of its founder and owner V G Siddhartha reopened after a two-day shutdown.
Manoj, a regular customer of CCD, Mangaluru told ANI: "I am so happy to know that the CCD outlets here have reopened again. As we all know something really bad happened and we all were shocked by the news of VG Siddhartha's demise. I have been a customer of CCD since last 10 years. It's so good to hear that their business will not stop and it will continue in future."
Yet another customer who went to an outlet for a business meeting expressed to news agency ANI that he was shocked on hearing the news of V G Siddhartha's demise and that he was a great entrepreneur. He added that the tagline of CCD says 'A lot can happen over coffee' and a lot had happened to the customers.
The customers were happy on hearing the news of the reopening of the CCD outlets. Siddhartha's body was found in Netravati river on Wednesday morning after 36 hours of intense research.
The Coffee baron's last rites were held in one of his coffee estates in his village in Chikmagalur district of Karnataka on Wednesday. Hundreds of people including his family, friends and well-wishers paid their tributes and bid him a teary goodbye. He had been missing since July 29 and committed suicide. He was the son-in-law of senior BJP leader, S.M. Krishna, who has previously served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and was also Minister of External Affairs in the UPA-2 government.
He had written a letter for his stakeholders and employees where he said that despite his best efforts, he was not able to create a successful business model. "After 37 years, with a strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as another 20,000 jobs in technology companies where I have been a large shareholder since its founding. I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me," his letter read.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also shocked on hearing of his demise. On Thursday, she said that business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.
(with inputs from ANI)
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
-
V G Siddhartha, the Chairman and managing director of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) group was found dead on the morning of July 31. His body was recovered from Netravati river after 36 hours of intense search operation. He was cremated on the same day. The coffee baron had gone missing since the night of July 29, 2019, and was suspected to have committed suicide by jumping off the bridge into the Netravathi river near Karnataka's Mangaluru coast.
-
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 coffee baron VG Siddhartha's body was recovered from Netravati river by the Mangaluru police. Two local fishermen fished out the body which had washed ashore near Ullal in Mangaluru. A gold ring on his right-hand finger, a digital watch on the left hand and the shoes helped to identify that it was Siddhartha's body.
-
VG Siddhartha's body was kept at Chikkamgaluru for the general public to pay their homage. His last rites were performed at his native village in the Coffee district.
In pic: The body of Indian coffee baron late V G Siddhartha is taken into an ambulance from the Wenlock hospital after a post-mortem autopsy in Mangalore.
-
Hundreds of people including family, friends, and well-wishers bid a tearful adieu to Cafe Coffe Day founder-owner VG Siddhartha as his last rites took place at his coffee estate at Chethanahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.
In pic: Family members and relatives pay homage to the mortal remains of coffee baron V G Siddhartha.
-
VG Siddhartha was the son-in-law of senior BJP leader, S.M. Krishna, who previously served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and was Minister of External Affairs in the UPA-2 government.
-
In pic: BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka pays homage to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder and the coffee baron of India, VG Siddhartha, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
-
The last rites of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha were performed by his eldest son Amartya, who lit the pyre to the body. The body of the coffee baron of India was cremated at a designated spot in the coffee estate in his native village. The last rites took place according to the Vokkaliga community traditions.
In pic: Former chief minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna pays his last respects to the mortal remains of his son-in-law and Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha.
-
V G Siddhartha, who was also known as the coffee baron of India is survived by his wife Malavika and his 2 children, his parents and his in-laws.
In pic: Late VG Siddhartha's wife Malavika and his family members arrive to pay their last respects during his funeral in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
-
In pic: VG Siddhartha's wife Malavika looks on as people pay their homage to the mortal remains of V G Siddhartha in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar, Minister of Large and Medium scale industries K.J. George and former Rural Development Minister H.K. Patil were also present.
In pic: People pay homage to the remains of late coffee baron V.G. Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day retail chain, in Chikmagalur in Karnataka
-
In pic: A security person guards a Cafe Coffee Day outlet as a poster of VG Siddhartha is placed at the entrance for paying tribute in Bengaluru.
-
As a mark of respect, a holiday was declared in all the coffee estates across the district as hundreds of workers and employees of Cafe Coffee Day thronged to Chikmagalur, in order to get a glimpse of the late VG Siddhartha and pay their homage to the coffee baron of India.
The mortal remains of Cafe Coffe Day founder-owner V G Siddhartha were consigned to flames at his native village Chethanahalli in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. VG Siddharta's body was recovered from Netravati river 36 hours after he went missing. The last rites were performed by his son as family, friends, workers, and employees bid an emotional adieu to the coffee baron of India. (All Pictures Courtesy/AFP and PTI)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician