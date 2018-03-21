CDR Row: Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff was allegedly spying on ex-lover Sahil Khan's call records

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told the police that she had given him the CDR of small-time actor Sahil Khan, with whom she had a bitter falling out in court in 2014



Ayesha Shroff

Yet another name from Bollywood — Ayesha Shroff, wife of Jackie Shroff and mother of Tiger — has surfaced in the Call Detail Record (CDR) racket. The Thane police discovered Ayesha's alleged involvement on Monday, while questioning Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, who is the lawyer of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rizwan was being questioned in connection with allegations that he allegedly obtained the phone records of Nawazuddin's wife. Nawaz is to appear before the police to record his statement as well.

Thane police officers said Rizwan told them that Ayesha gave him the CDR of actor Sahil Khan, which was mostly likely obtained from a detective Prashant Palekar. Khan has worked in the film Style. Ayesha and Khan were formerly business partners and rumoured lovers. They had a bitter court battle a few years ago. Cops are probing how and why she got the CDR, and what was Rizwan supposed to do with it.

Inspector Nitin Thakre, from Thane police, confirmed the development. The cops are likely to question Ayesha Shroff. Actor Rozlyn Khan also approached the police, volunteering to make a statement in the case. Rizwan was her lawyer at one point. However, the police told her to return later.

Thane police suspect that Rizwan may have illegally obtained CDR for many people, and more names from Bollywood are likely to come up in the probe. In the first round of investigations, the police arrested 11 people, including Rajani Pandit, considered to be India's first woman private investigator. She is now out on bail. The police have also arrested a constable from Yavatmal who misused the email ID of a senior officer to get access to CDRs and pass on the information to detectives.

Sources indicated that the second round of the probe is likely to focus on Bollywood, as well as police officers involved in the racket.

