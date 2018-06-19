CDR scam kingpin in Thane Crime Branch's custody

A garment businessman based in Delhi, Saurabh Sahu was produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody till June 29

After months of investigation into the Call Detail Record (CDR) scam, which has thrown up names of several celebrities and politicians, the Thane Crime Branch (CB) have managed to arrest the kingpin of the racket. A garment businessman based in Delhi, Saurabh Sahu was produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody till June 29.

According to sources, the Delhi police first arrested Sahu in 2016; later, the Mumbai police arrested him again in a similar case. Officers from the Thane CB said he was in touch with some of the arrested accused, which includes Prashant Palekar, and had provided CDRs to them. He has shared more than 1,000 CDRs with people over the past couple of years.

A CB officer said, "We are trying to find out from where he got the CDRs and whether other people are involved in it."

The Thane CB has already recorded the statements of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas, Ayesha Shroff and Udita Goswami among others and arrested more than 20 people till now.

