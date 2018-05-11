Celebrate the Japanese festival of Hanami in Bandra

Celebrate the Japanese cherry blossom festival by dressing up as your favourite anime character



Cosplayers at a meet

Mumbai may not have trees laden with cherry blossoms, but we do have weekends now to celebrate our version of Hanami, the festival celebrated in Japan to welcome spring and appreciate the charm of the seasonal sakura flowers.

The Japanese restaurant, Hello Guppy, is marking the festival through this month with a line-up of activities that go beyond food and drink. Expect board game and karaoke nights apart from sushi- and sake-making masterclasses. But what should get all anime fans excited is a cosplay event scheduled for this Sunday, where you can dress up as your favourite anime (or any other comic) character, and meet fellow enthusiasts. They have also added a karaoke experience to the event. "In Japan, it has long been common to provide musical entertainment at a dinner or party. Karaoke with the karaoke-styled machine was invented by Japanese musician Daisuke Inoue in Kobe, Japan, in 1971," says Vikram Khatri, executive chef and brand head. Syrinx.88 (aka Tanya Shringarpure), a popular cosplayer, is hosting the evening.

"For us, it's not entirely about the [traditional] cherry blossom viewing [experience] but the sentiment of Hanami. We have got a Hanami-inspired special food and bar menu, along with decor styled by Jasmine Jhaveri [which includes] cherry blossom installations for the entire month," Khatri signs off.

On May 13, 4 pm to 8 pm

AT Godrej BKC, Bandra East.

CALL 26534720

