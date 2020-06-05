Celebrate World Environment Day with these interesting shows on Discovery plus

This World Environment day spend quality time on Discovery Plus to watch mind-blowing documentaries on varied issues related to the environment. We bring together some of the best picks for your consumption.

Wild Karnataka

Wild Karnataka focuses on the biodiversity that flourishes in the wild, as Karnataka now has some of the best forests in the world. It is India's first film shot using 4K Ultra HD technology, by a team of 20 camera persons using drones and 15 stationed cameras across Karnataka over 4 years, is a visual spectacle which is to be enjoyed on the big screen. The show will ensure that Indians across the country join hands and celebrate nature’s gift to this beautiful country.

The Story of Plastic

This one looks at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people that inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash; rivers and seas clogged with waste; and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing.

India 2050

A forecast into an imaginary future of India concerning the environment and climate change, if we continue on our current path of unsustainable habits. India 2050 presents a glimpse of how the thriving cities of India will look by 2050 if we don't take the necessary steps now.

Planet Healers

Join Jim Sarbh on a journey to showcase the stories of extraordinary people who are dedicated to conserve and preserve our Mother Earth. Planet Healers sheds a light on the work of environmental startups in India.

Racing Extinction

A team of scientists and activists document the underlying reasons behind the rapid decline of species across the world and attempt to find solutions to prevent a mass extinction catastrophe caused largely due to the activities of mankind.

Extinct or Alive

Wildlife biologist Forrest Gallante is scouring the globe to find species that the world has stopped looking for. Forrest tangles with dangerous environments to track and bring back to life creatures mistakenly labelled as extinct.

The Great Global Cleanup

Actor Zac Efron and special host filmmaker and social media personality Zach King are joined by celebrities, including Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy and Cody Simpson and others. This one travels to places around the globe and features individuals cleaning up their hometowns with groups of volunteers, including Efron's beach clean-up in his own California hometown. The special also highlights some of the most recent innovations in recycling and waste management that has the potential to turn trash into treasure on a global scale.

