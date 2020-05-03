Celebrate World Laughter Day with FRIENDS, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and other shows!

Laughter is the best medicine and what more do you need to get through these tough times than some amazing sitcoms? Even though the world is in turmoil, nothing should stop you from spreading some much-needed light and laughter. So, this World Laughter Day, huddle in front of your TV sets with your loved ones and binge on these shows that will make you burst into laughter!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Detectives in NYPD's 99th Precinct are the most entertaining lot you'll come across. With quirky tactics and brilliant detective skills, they are all so different and yet work so seamlessly together. You must watch the show for some hilarious moments that will surely make you roll on the floor laughing. Catch all the drama on this surprisingly functional precinct on Comedy Central on Saturdays at 7 pm.

Two and a Half Men

There is nothing more entertaining than two brothers who are stark opposites with one's son who has a different personality of his own. Charlie Harper is the epitome of cool while his brother Alan is somewhat socially awkward. Add to this Alan's son, Jake, who takes inspiration on life from both his dad and his uncle and you've got yourself 12 seasons of uninterrupted laughter. Tune in to Colors Infinity every day at 7 pm and witness the madness unfold.

Modern Family

When Modern Family first premiered on our screens, we could never have guessed it would turn into the juggernaut it is today. Centring around the lives of one extended family with three branches of immediate families, the show is one of the funniest and most relatable. Overcoming multiple challenges and addressing social diversity, the show has managed to change the way we look at families. Catch this unique family in its element only on Disney+ Hotstar.

FRIENDS

Let's not forget the classics. There is a strong possibility that you have watched this show countless times, yet whenever you watch it again, you realise how much you missed it. You must watch Chandler cracking sarcastic jokes when he is uncomfortable and Phobe being her quirky self while the rest of the gang continue to make you laugh. Watch the six Friends on COMEDY CENTRAL and amp up your Sunday.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

A clutter-breaking show, Midge Maisel is a brilliant comedienne trying to rise to stardom while she deals with her marriage and it's falling out. If you appreciate stand-up comedy yet like the twist of an extended back story, this is the show for you. Set in the late 1950s, the show portrays the life of a young American couple and their struggle to do comedy. Watch this brilliant show on Amazon Prime Video.

What are you waiting for? Celebrate World Laughter Day with these amazing shows and laugh your way into the new week.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news