Celebrating femininity

Basudeb Biswas, a well-known contemporary artist from Kala Bhavan in Santiniketan, is showcasing his recent sculptures and drawings in a solo art exhibition called Lavanya.

Basudeb Biswas, a well-known contemporary artist from Kala Bhavan in Santiniketan, is showcasing his recent sculptures and drawings in a solo art exhibition called Lavanya. The collection presents his artistic perspective on the feminine body and its aesthetic facets using the medium of bronze, welded brass and colour refill. His work moulds heavy metals into an elegant and sensuous form of the dancing girl, by incorporating salient features of the Dhokra style, including non-ferrous metal casting techniques using lost wax process. Having experimented with different methods and techniques, the series exemplifies the nuances of the spirit of the dancing girl in various poses that highlight her grace through elongation. "I drew inspiration from the Indus Valley Civilization and their ornamentation for sculptures. It took me over a month to put everything together," Biswas tells us.

TILL September 2, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Jehangir Art Gallery, Hall number 3, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 22843989





