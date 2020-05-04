Celebrating Star Wars Day, The Big Bang Theory way

May the Fourth Be with You! Every year, the 4th of May is celebrated as Star Wars Day as a take on the pun around the catchphrase "May the force be with you". If you've ever watched The Big Bang Theory, you'd know that Sheldon, Lenard, Raj and Howard are some of the biggest Star Wars Fans and everything related to Star Wars gets them super excited.

Throughout the series, the four of them have constantly paid homage to Star Wars through catchphrase dialogues and special episodes. It's always more fun to celebrate something when you celebrate it with other fans especially loyal ones like our four physicists.

Here are 5 times 'The Big Bang Theory' paid homage to Star Wars that you must watch this Star Wars Day:

The Star Wars Gaming Marathon:

"Movies or Video Games? Or Board Games? Or trade-card games? Or Legos? Or dress-up? Or comic books? Or dramatic readings of novelizations? Yes, to All!" That's how excited Sheldon is in the episode "The Weekend Vortex" when he hears his friends want to have a 'Star Wars Marathon'. Showing their passion for Star Wars and the excitement for anything remotely related to it, the show intrigued all the fans of the series.

What to watch out for: Raj's diet plan when in a 48-hour lockdown

Force Awakens Audition

The episode features a special case scenario when Penny couldn't get her BIG Break and Lenard goes an extra mile to get her an ultimate Star Wars movie, which has him excited but makes Penny a little hesitant. Creating a joke around how Howard too applied for the role online, Lenard tries to make Penny feel better.

What to watch out for Howard's audition tape or more like embarrassment tape

James Earl Jones guest stars:

The episode features a special appearance by Mr. James Earl Jones who played the voice of the Darth Vader in Star Wars movies. Sheldon meets Mr. Earl Jones in a restaurant where he takes a liking to Sheldon and the two ends up embarking on a jam-packed night filled with ice cream, karaoke, and even a strip club. Don't we wish the same!

What to watch out for: Sheldon's wild ride on the giant wheel with James Earl Jones aka Mufasa

The opening night of the Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens:

With a special episode for the release of the new Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens, the show takes an important twist in the romantic life of Amy and Sheldon. Simultaneously, Lenard, Raj and Howard have an extra ticket to the opening night of one of the biggest sequels in pop culture history. The excitement and the loyalty for the movie is something that will want you to join in the fun too!

What to watch out for: Sheldon's birthday present for Amy

Leonard and Sheldon drop by Skywalker Ranch to meet George Lucas:

Lenard and Sheldon are on their way to give a lecture at UC Berkeley and decide to make a pit spot in Star Wars director George Lucas' headquarters. Upon arrival, the security guard won't let them in – but, because only Star Wars can throw Sheldon into an illogical frenzy, that doesn't stop him from attempting to run in. The sheer determination with which they want to meet George Lucas will win your hearts.

What to watch out for: Penny vs Amy vs Raj in Ping-Pong competition for Howard's collector's 'Doctor Who Tardis'

That's not all Folks! Watch "The Proton Transmogrification" where Sheldon has an in-dream counselling session with Arthur Jeffries (Bob Newhart) aka Prof. Proton. Also, do not miss out on "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" where Amy's dream wedding becomes Sheldon's dream wedding when Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker officiates their wedding.

