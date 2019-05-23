Celebrating the synth

things-to-do

On International Synthesiser Day, producers and artistes come together for a day-long event of performances and discussions on the contribution of the instrument to music

BLOT!

The fourth edition of International Synthesiser Day - an annual celebration marking the birthday of American synth pioneer Bob Moog - will see a range of artistes come together and conduct demos while talking about the evolution of the instrument, especially at a time when electronic gigs featuring it are fast gaining popularity.

The day starts with a throwback to the inventive instrument, and personalities that shaped the sounds of the synthesiser, before artiste Gaurav Malaker aka BLOT! takes over and talks about the tools and software that are available to create music via a demonstration. The session will focus on how he creates his live show from the studio and re-adapts it for the stage by continuously tweaking his work, besides addressing the challenge of taking electronic music into a live domain. "There isn't always a visual connection when you're performing electronic music, as would be the case if a guitarist was playing with a band and you can see what he is doing. This is what makes it a little trickier when it comes to live electronic music gigs, because it's often just about using different buttons and gear, which doesn't look very immersive for the audience. But there's actually a lot that goes on that doesn't meet the eye," Malaker says.



rRoxymore

He will also talk about how to use analog synthesisers in the studio and in a live concert. "The synths that were popular in the 1970s and '80s have made a big comeback. It's basically a manipulation of electric signals and isn't like a mobile phone with xyz features that enable you to do different things. The basics of sound synthesis are based on the principles of physics. The synths I like are electronically simple in structuring and wiring - ones with a vintage soul in the way they are built and which use analog technology - because today everything is becoming digital. While digital is very accurate, there is a certain kind of sound character that comes only from an analog instrument. It is good to see people revisit the vintage technology," he explains.

French-born, Berlin-based rRoxymore will also talk about her analog live set-up, while the last session will be an interactive one hosted by United Machines, where electronic music aficionados can bring along any electronic music instrument (MIDI clock out and a mixer input will be provided) and jam, and discuss

their techniques, too.

ON: May 23, 2 pm onwards

AT: The True School of Music, 107, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL: 66243200

LOG ON TO: redbull.in/synthworkshops

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates