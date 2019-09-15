Celebrating women

Head over to Fun Republic Social to watch and listen to some of the brightest digital influencers, writers and performers, as part of the Bombaywaali Summit by SheThePeople. Through a series of engaging conversations, the event celebrates women who’ve shaped the narrative in and of the city. This year, the Bombaywaali Summit will host three panels.

Digital Bombaywaalis: The Movers and Shakers of the Influencer Space features beauty and fashion influencers Aanam Chasmawala, Ila Johari, Shanaya S and Elton J Fernandez. They will be in conversation with Shaili Chopra, founder of SheThePeople.TV and discuss how the digital space has democratised beauty and fashion and made it accessible.

Shruti Seth will anchor The Bombaywaalis of our Screens where actor Sandhya Mridul, director Nupur Asthana and screenwriter Suhani Kanwar will discuss how the way women are being written, is changing and how the advent of new mediums to watch is influencing the content. Bombaywaalis of Culture will be moderated by Rolling Stone editor, poet and lyricist Nirmika Singh and where singers Shalmali Kholgade and Harshdeep Kaur will talk about their journey and art. To wrap up the evening, actor Kalki Koechlin will tell author Sukanya Venkatraghavan what it took for a girl from Puducherry to navigate showbiz and Mumbai.

When: September 21 between 4 pm and 7 pm

Where: Fun Republic Social, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

Login: shethepeople.tv

Free

