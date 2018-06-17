Celebrities wish peace, prosperity on Eid

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt have wished for peace, prosperity and love on the festive occasion of Eid on Saturday

Here's what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak. Peace and love and affection.

Shah Rukh Khan: Love is always only in the eyes... Here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may your families be happy and healthy.

Sanjay Dutt: On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone. Eid Mubarak.

Farhan Akhtar: Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak.

Sidharth Malhotra: Eid Mubarak to all! Peace love and happiness. Eid Mubarak.

Riteish Deshmukh: Eid Mubarak... Happiness, prosperity and love.

John Abraham: Wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone!

Madhuri Dixit: May the divine power fill our hearts with peace, happiness and love on this day and always! Eid Mubarak.

Nushrat Bharucha: Dua mein yaad rakhna (remember me in your wishes)! Eid Mubarak.

Dia Mirza: Eid Mubarak!

Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing everyone a very happy and a prosperous Eid Mubarak.

Suniel Shetty: I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Eid!

Nimrat Kaur: Eid Mubarak everyone. May your day, hearts and lives overflow with beauty, oneness and hope. A throwback moment from a place that does the same for me every single visit. Live, believe and breathe love...have a blessed day.

Adnan Sami: Eid Mubarak to everyone again- Why not...the more Eids, the more love to spread! Duas for love, peace and brotherhood always.

Bhumi Pednekar: Eid Mubarak to all! May this year bring you and your loved ones ample good health, prosperity, happiness and lots of delicious food!

Diana Penty: Eid Mubarak everyone! Peace and joy and love to each of you and your families!

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Eid Mubarak all. May it be an evening of great food and a year of joy!

Ranvir Shorey: Eid Mubarak, all! May a deepfelt inner peace be upon all of us. God knows we need it right now.

