Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested in cheating case

Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung was arrested in a cheating case by Khar police from Delhi on Monday. He has been accused by a well-known Bandra-based restaurant's co-owner of duping him of USD 200,000. Cheung has been brought to the city on transit remand. Police said Cheung had fled from the city and gone to Chicago, US in July 2019.



Cheung came to Delhi from the US a month ago and had started working with a private firm. The case was filed against Cheung and his father, Chi Cheung, on December 4 by Ranjeet Bindra, who is the co-owner of Bastian restaurant at Bandra.

According to the police, Cheung used to work at Bastian and was loved by many Bollywood celebrities. "In 2015, Cheung made an offer to Bindra to invest in popular restaurant franchises in Chicago and Los Angeles with the help of his father. Bindra invested $2,00,000 through multiple transactions," a police officer said.

A police officer said, "Cheung quit Bastian and went to Chicago, US in July 2019, saying his father passed away. However, he did not return to Mumbai. Later, he started ignored Bindra when he asked for his investment money. When Cheung returned to India last month, Bindra informed us and registered a case." Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kadbule of Khar police said, "We sent our team to Delhi and arrested Cheung. He has been remanded to three days' police custody."

"I filed this case regarding personal investments I made based on Cheung's commitments related to a restaurant 'Jade Court' in Chicago. I have faith that the police and authorities will do what is necessary," said Bindra. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani used to frequent Bastian.

2015

Year Kelvin Cheung made the investment offer to Ranjeet Bindra

Dec 4

Day FIR was registered by Ranjeet Bindra of Bastian restaurant

