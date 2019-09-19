Celebrity Life Coach Satyarthi Prateek sheds light on How to Get out of a Toxic relationship

I still remember Rudra, a handsome young boy, around 27 years, a victim of severe depression walk into my office says "Satyarthi Prateek" a renowned Celebrity Life Coach and the founder of Tantra Nectar. The deep dark circles beneath his bright eyes, his pale lips, and dishevelled hair were indicating the high level of stress that he was undergoing. After the initial session, I soon found out the reason behind his depression was his six-year-old relationship with his girlfriend. He was not happy with her anymore. Her over possessiveness and scepticism had ruined the sanctity of their relationship. Rudra was desperate to get out of the relationship, but hopes of everything going back to normal again held him back. He was hesitant to put a full stop to this toxic relationship.

As our sessions progressed, I was able to help Rudra understand that it is best to get out of a relationship where the spirit of true love didn't exist anymore.

Like Rudra, many youngsters these days find it very difficult to move on and break away from a toxic relationship says "Satyarthi Prateek".

He further adds “Relationship is not just about being together. It involves a lot more things like caring for each other, keeping trust in each other and most importantly, it's about growing. If you feel that it is becoming an obstacle in the path of mutual growth for both of the partners, it will always be a good idea to step out of that kind of relationship and move forward in your life. After all, we step into any relationship to fill our lives with joy, to enjoy the essence of togetherness and to stay cheerful and healthy in every aspect. If that catch is missing, then, of course, it's a time to give yourself a second thought about the same",

Satyarthi Prateek suggests below some easy way outs to help you come out of a stressful relationship.

1. Stick to a commitment

When the relationship that you’re in gives you a suffocative feel, promise yourself that you’ll get out of it at any cost. It will indeed seem tough, but your firm willingness for the same will help a lot!!

2. Time is the best healer

If you're coming out of an unhealthy relationship, make yourself understand that you’ve broken up and the things are simply over!! After being in a relationship for a long time, your ex becomes our habit and quitting any habit is often painful. However, if you continue to communicate with your ex after your breakup, you won't be able to get out of this vicious circle of trauma. Probably, after a certain period, if you feel that you've moved on in your life and your past doesn't affect your present and you want to be in touch with your ex just like a well-wisher, surely you can do so. Always remember that time is the best healer!

3. You are not the Rescuer

Don’t try to console your partner after a breakup. Yes, indeed he /she will suffer pain but the responsibility is never yours! You can’t stop it from happening.

4. Spend Time in Creatively

Once you’ve ended it up, utilize your free time in creatively like joining a gym, doing social work, engaging in arts and crafts or taking up a new hobby. This will give you the chance of regaining your level of confidence.

