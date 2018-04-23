Celebs attend Sandeep Khosla's kin Saudamini Mattu's big fat Bollywood wedding reception

Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Shweta and Jaya Bachchan took to the dance floor

The who's who of Bollywood attended the wedding of designer Sandeep Khosla's kin Saudamini Mattu over the weekend. Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Shweta and Jaya Bachchan took to the dance floor. Among those spotted at the reception were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl. Most of the guests were dressed in Sandeep and his partner Abu Jani's creations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a multi-colored gown, while her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a green long kurta with golden embroidery, paired with golden pyjamas and black mojris that too had golden prints.

Jaya Bachchan sported a light yellow coloured saree and a matching blouse with silver mirrorwork all over the border. Jayaji looked sweet! Neetu Singh was seen wearing a green Anarkali suit with silver embroidery.

Sara Ali Khan, who attended Saudamini Mattu's grand wedding reception, wore a golden white saree and silver blouse which had heavy mirrorwork. She set the stage on fire on the Song Saath Samundar at Saudamini Mattu's grand wedding reception, whose video has been going viral on social media.

