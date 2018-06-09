Celebs wish fitness, health to Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty turned 43 on June 8

Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Bipasha Basu wished actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 43rd birthday, and hoped for her happiness and good health. Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1993's "Baazigar". She then went on to work in hit films like "Main Khiladi Tu Anadi", "Gambler" and "Dhadkan". She has made special appearances in movies like "Om Shanti Om" and "Dostana", and went to be part of several reality TV shows. Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and gave birth to son Viaan in 2012.

Here's what the stars tweeted:

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Happiest Birthday to my very talented and loving friend. May your year ahead be filled with blessings.

Anil Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday Shilpa Shetty!! Health is happiness and you definitely are one of the happiest people I know! (P.S: Birthdays are always cheat days).

Suniel Shetty: Putudina dinada shubecha urudare! Have a wonderful and fitter than ever year ahead! Stay blessed always.

Genelia Deshmukh: Dearest Shilpa Shetty, Happy Birthday... Wishing you loads of love and happiness.

Bipasha Basu: Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty. Have an awesome one. Stay blessed.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Happy birthday Shilpa! I hope this special day brings you everything you've dreamt of.

Sophie Choudry: happy birthday you gorgeous, inspiring woman Shilpa Shetty! I''s ridiculous to keep looking hotter and fitter every year and still be such a down to earth sweetheart! Have the best year..lots of love.

Rohit Roy: happy Birthday my dearest ... love and warmth always.

