Celina Jaitly: Very difficult to face the camera when you have lost your mother and a child

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly made her debut in the year 2003 and went on to do films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Red: The Dark Side. And now, she's gearing up for her comeback with the short film, Season's Greetings, premiering on Zee5 on April 15. However, the actress has now revealed how she was suffering from major depression after losing her son and her mother almost at the same time and how difficult it was for her to face the camera.

Speaking to Gulf News, she opened up like never before on how her life took a drastic turn. She said, "It was very difficult to face the camera when you are facing depression and when you have lost your mother, and a child… Shooting for this film was one of the most difficult things I had to ever do in my life." She spoke about her husband Peter Haag as well and how he also had to suffer due to this unexpected tragedy.

"Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: 'let's go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband's support in this meant a lot. In a way, 'Season's Greeting' played an important part in healing me and making me feel better," stated Jaitly. The actress had three children but unfortunately one of them passed away due to severe heart conditions.

The aforementioned film tackles the relationship between a single mother and her grown-up daughter. Recalling her parents and how they were juxtaposing their theme of the film, she added, "Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year."

She also said one should never shy away from getting treatment. This is truly the most no-holds-barred interview in recent times and Jaitly has shown a lot of courage to speak up on her inner and unknown demons.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news