Celine Dion returns to stage after undergoing surgery

In late March, Celine Dion, announced on her Facebook page that she's been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Estachian tube



Celine Dion

Two months after Celine Dion canceled a series of shows to undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure," the superstar returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night. The Grammy award winner began the night by addressing the full concert hall where she received a standing ovation, reports people.com.

"You know it's been a while since we've done a show I had a little health issue - don't we all," Dion said.

"But I have to tell you, I'm extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous. It doesn't matter how long you've done a show," Dion admitted. "Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight," she added.

She continued, "You wonder will the people still come, are they gonna say what if she cancels tonight, will they stay home, I don't take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I'm so very grateful."

"Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege."

Dion began the set by singing "I Surrender" and later treated the audience to a performance of her new song "Ashes," which is featured on the new "Deadpool 2" movie soundtrack.

In late March, the star, 50, announced on her Facebook page that she's been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Estachian tube.

The disorder, which she revealed she's been experiencing for the past "12-18" months, "causes hearing irregularities" and "makes it extremely difficult to sing," read the social media post.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever