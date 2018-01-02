Central government employees to get paid leave for blood donation

Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said

Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said. At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood

donation and not apheresis donation, it said. It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting

blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.





"It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for blood donation or for apheresis (blood components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed blood banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed