Central Railway meets passengers for solution to delays

Passenger associations have agreed to co-operate and have announced withdrawal of the planned protest of tying black bands while commuting on July 1

Shekhar Kapure issued a show-cause notice to the CR for delays in the train schedule

Following the uproar in Parliament over delayed suburban trains and failing punctuality, Central Railway Mumbai division officials on Wednesday evening met a delegation of over 60 members from various passenger associations in a marathon four-hour meeting seeking 100 days to improve the system, saying the reason for delay of suburban trains was the exceptional rise of summer and holiday special mail express trains leaving and entering Mumbai, leading to disruption of local train schedules.

Divisional railway officials said they had worked out several methods to tackle the problem which they would discuss and implement soon.

