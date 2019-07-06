Central Railway: Soon, live status of local trains will be an app away

national

The Central Railway will launch 'Meri Local' app on August 15, giving real-time updates of local trains

The live status of your local trains will soon be just an app away as the Central Railway readies for the launch of 'Meri Local'. The CR on Friday said they were installing GPS tags on trains to link them with a new mobile application that will be launched on August 15.

With the 'Meri Local' mobile application, the Central Railway promises to deliver a system that will be more advanced than the indicators installed at railway stations and the Western Railway app.

"Using the 'Meri Local' app, commuters waiting at any station will be able to track the running status of their local train," SK Jain, the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway's Mumbai Division, said. The real-time updates will help the commuters know the expected arrival time of the local.

Unlike what the CR promises, the WR's app called DISHA gives its commuters the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of the locals in the next 30 minutes to next one hour. The WR has not yet introduced live tracking of locals in their app.

Justifying his decision to implement the holiday timetable on Wednesday, Jain said they took an "informed decision" based on their experiences of 2017. He said about 540 mm of water was seen on tracks and areas, like Kanjurmarg, that were never waterlogged before. "This made us think that holiday timetable should be implemented to be on the safe side," he said.

