Central Railway's Uran railway line passes half-way mark amid lockdown

The Navi Mumbai Uran rail line, being constructed by the Central Railway (CR) is 50 per cent complete, as the CR continued its work throughout the lockdown. Among the work that remains now is the procurement of 4.479-hectare forest land which the CIDCO has to do from the environment department.

"Work on the construction of the remaining 14.60-km portion between Kharkopar and Uran of the 27-km Belapur-Seawoods-Uran project has been completed. The line will cut the distance between Mumbai and Uran by almost half. The route is an important one in terms of accessibility from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told mid-day.



Major construction under progress includes work on roofs over platforms at Rajanpada station, foundation and sub-structure work at Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran stations, subway work at Uran, bridge foundation work, stressing and lowering of girders at bridge 7,982, etc.

The Kharkopar-Uran stretch will have five stations, two major bridges, 41 minor bridges, two Road Under Bridges and four Road Over Bridges.

Sutar said, "All precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and health of workers. Work executed during the lockdown/unlock period and the gaps during monsoon will help recoup time lost. A 4.479-hectare piece of land (majorly forested) is yet to be arranged by the CIDCO."

The Uran suburban railway will aid those going to the airport, and offer connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The railways and CIDCO are also planning infrastructure direct connectivity of suburban trains.

Once the line is ready, it should be able to take commuters from CST to Uran in one hour and 45 minutes.

This line is in addition to the proposed fast corridor on the harbour line which is being separately planned by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and Maharashtra government.

