Central team to visit calamity-hit states without waiting for memorandum

Home Minister Amit Shah takes significant decision

Home Minister Amit Shah took a significant decision and said that Inter-Ministerial Central Team will be made after a natural calamity without waiting for the memorandum from the concerned state.

The Home Ministry will immediately constitute and send IMCTs to the states which have been affected by floods such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttrakhand and Kerala. A Home Ministry release said on Tuesday that the High-level committee which was chaired by Shah in the wake of any severe calamity reviewed the existing practice of deputing an IMCT after the receipt of the memorandum from the state.

"In a significant decision taken by the Union Home Minister, IMCT will henceforth be constituted immediately in the aftermath of any natural calamity of severe nature, which will visit the affected areas in the state so as to have first-hand assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the state administration," the release said.

According to the release, the IMCT will again visit the state after submitting the memorandum for a detailed assessment of the damages and allocation of additional funds. The IMCT visits the affected state only once after the memorandum has been received from the state. The meeting also took note of the flood situation in various parts of the country. NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard evacuated and rescued more than 153000 people.

