Central teams to study cities facing serious COVID-19 threat

Volunteers spray disinfectant as people stand in a queue to get themselves tested for Coronavirus at Chandni Mahal area, identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, the Centre said on Monday.

In a communication to state governments, the home ministry said there have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas. These should be stopped, it said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry. The situation is "especially serious" in Indore in MP, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the ministry said. There are 4,203 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra of which 223 people lost their lives.

In MP, out of the 1,407 cases, 70 people have succumbed to the disease. Rajasthan has reported 1,478 cases of which 14 people died. In West Bengal, there are 339 confirmed cases of which 12 people died due to the infection, according to health ministry data.

UP CM to not attend father's funeral

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday and will be cremated in Haridwar at a funeral which will not be attended by the CM, who said he is duty-bound to stay in his state. Bisht, 89, was admitted to the gastroenterology dept of the AIIMS after his health deteriorated.

'Flight restrictions to continue'

Restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the government is confident that spread of Coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, amidst reports of some airlines doing open bookings.

Pizza delivery boy's contacts test negative

After a pizza delivery boy in South Delhi district tested positive for COVID-19, his 16 high-risk contacts have tested negative for the virus, the administration said. According to B M Mishra, district magistrate (south), no person in the 72 houses, where the boy delivered food, has developed symptoms.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever