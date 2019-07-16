Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges to open in India in September

hollywood

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges will be released in India on September 27.

In 21 Bridges, the Black Panther star plays a detective whose police officer father was killed in the line of duty. When eight police officers are gunned down during a robbery, the detective makes the decision to go on a manhunt and set things right.

The film reunites Boseman with the acclaimed producers Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, after Avengers: Endgame.

Helmed by Brian Kirk, the movie also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and JK Simmons.

