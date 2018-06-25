Chaitanya Sharma creates a special song for ladylove Shweta Tripathi

Ahead of their wedding in Goa, rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta creates a special number for ladylove Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta

Following five years of courtship, Masaan (2015) actor Shweta Tripathi is set to marry rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta later this week in Goa. Apart from the three-day pre-wedding celebrations that kick off today, it has been learnt that Sharma has planned a surprise for his wife-to-be -- he is in the midst of putting together a special song for his ladylove.

While professional videographers Chai Productions have been entrusted to shoot the wedding video, the groom has brought Vivek Sagar on board to compose a song that will be woven into the video. What makes it all the more special is that Sharma - whose rapping skills have earned him a place in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy - will be heard rapping in the song.

Suhail Ali Rizvi of Chai Productions reveals, "It was our idea to compose a fresh song as the couple's beautiful love story demanded original lyrics and music. While the lyrics are yet to be penned, the theme will be based on their story. SlowCheeta will contribute a rap portion to the song later."

