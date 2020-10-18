Chal Himachal! Raveena Tandon starts shooting for Rohan Sippy and Vinay Waikul's web-series

Among the early artistes to commence filming as soon as the lockdown was lifted, Raveena Tandon has followed a string of ad film shoots with her first web series. Work on the female-oriented psychological thriller started in picturesque Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, six months after it was initially meant to kick off.

A trade source tells mid-day, "It is a two-month start-to-finish schedule. The producer [Sidharth Roy Kapur] is following all safety protocols. The cast and crew are being tested, and are practicing social distancing. The web series is being directed by Rohan Sippy and Vinay Waikul, who has earlier made Mission Over Mars. While there were reports that Raveena would start shooting after the pandemic ended, the makers decided to begin now, given that many production houses have resumed shooting."

Tandon, who has also written the series, has four other scripts in her kitty, each of which is suited for the OTT medium. Discussing her foray into digital entertainment, the actor had previously told mid-day, "You can be experimental on the web. The story doesn't have to be limited to two hours, and thankfully, it's not censored."

