Challenger: Vedakrishna, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana to lead teams

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 13:35 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Kirshnamurthi will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11. The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated.

The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.

