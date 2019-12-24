Challenger: Vedakrishna, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana to lead teams

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Kirshnamurthi will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11. The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated.

The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.

