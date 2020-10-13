Search

Champions Autumn Classic: Mumbai girl Hridhika Vora wins title in Delhi

Updated: 13 October, 2020 09:48 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Hridhika Vora of Mumbai grabbed the top honours in the Teen A Girls category with a total of 9-over 153 over two days in the Champions Autumn Classic, a two-day golf event conducted by RBG in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, World Teen Junior champion Raghav Chugh of New Delhi, showed that he has not lost his touch while grabbing the Teen A Boys title with a score of 5-under 139. The event saw a keen participation of over 70 golfers from across the country.

