Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo is out for revenge

Juventus's star forward will look to settle scores with Valencia in Champions League return leg after seeing red against Spaniards in away encounter

Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against SPAL during a Serie A match on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot form and gunning for revenge going into tonight's Champions League clash against Valencia after seeing red against the Spaniards in the away leg, with Juventus needing a draw in Turin to book their ticket to the knockout rounds of the European competition.

"Happy to have helped the team on another important win," said Ronaldo, 33, wrote on social media after scoring his tenth goal this season for the Italian giants in Saturday's 2-0 win over SPAL.

The Portuguese superstar is proving to be a key element in the team's race towards an eighth straight Serie A title, with nine goals and five assists of their 28 goals this season.

Next up is a return leg clash against Valencia. Juventus are top of the group with nine points after four games, with Manchester United two points behind and the Spaniards

on five.

Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus in September was marred when he was controversially sent off for a push on Valencia defender Jeison Murillo in Spain.

The red card was his first in 154 Champions League appearances, but Juventus still went on to beat the Spaniards 2-0. Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal for Juventus and the 121st of his career against Manchester United earlier this month before a comeback gave his former club a 2-1 win to delay the Italians' passage to the Last 16.

