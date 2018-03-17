Champions League draw: We'll give our everything, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Klopp's side were paired with Premier League leaders City in yesterday's draw and the Reds boss is certain Pep Guardiola's side will be feeling a little nervous about the prospect



Jurgen Klopp's (left) Liverpool will host Pep Guardiola's City in the Champions League quarters first leg next month. pic/getty images

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City won't be happy to have been drawn against Liverpool in a Champions League quarter-final clash of Premier League rivals. Klopp's side were paired with Premier League leaders City in yesterday's draw and the Reds boss is certain Pep Guardiola's side will be feeling a little nervous about the prospect.

Although City beat Liverpool 5-0 in September, they suffered their only league defeat this season at Liverpool on January 14. The Reds raced into a 4-1 lead before settling for a 4-3 victory and Klopp believes that vibrant performance will set the tone for the European rematch. The quarter-final first leg will take place at Anfield on April 4 and the decisive return is set for April 10 at Eastlands.

"We've lost once and we've won once against them in the league. I don't think they thought before the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That's a sign for us and how strong we can be," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"We are for sure not the favourites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favourites — maybe two of them, Bayern and Barcelona — but thank God it's football and nothing is decided."

The tie will be the first meeting between Premier League sides in the Champions League quarter-finals since 2010-11 when Manchester United beat Chelsea. Facing another English team gives the clash added spice and Klopp is relishing the occasion. "I've said it before and it's still the truth, it's always common in a draw that you'll get your neighbour, more or less, but to be honest I don't mind, really," he said. "It is exactly like it was before — we take what we've got. Now it's Manchester City, let's go. We have a few games to play until then, but I am really looking forward to it and we will give it everything."

Five No. of matches Jurgen Klopp has won over Pep Guardiola in all competitions - more than any other manager

