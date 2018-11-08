Champions League: Happy despite Inter draw, says Valverde after Barcelona qualify

football

"We played a great game, the quality of Inter is that they know how to handle themselves very well. They have earned many points in the last moments of matches."

Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde declared himself happy after Barcelona qualified for the Champions League Last 16 following a 1-1 draw at Inter Milan.

Barca, who would have sealed first place in Group B with a victory at the San Siro, grabbed the lead in the 83rd minute through substitute Malcom's strike. Mauro Icardi then levelled four minutes later as the visitors dropped points in the pool for the first time.

"We wanted to close out our lead, we did everything possible, but we're happy because we managed to qualify," Barcelona boss Valverde said. "We played a great game, the quality of Inter is that they know how to handle themselves very well. They have earned many points in the last moments of matches."

Lionel Messi was once again not involved, as for Barca's previous four matches. "We didn't want to take a risk with Leo. We were careful in training, but we knew that today's match would be like how it was."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever